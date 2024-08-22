Brewers vs. Cardinals Highlights
Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals defeat Jackson Chourio and the Brewers 10-6
'Convictions Week' rolls on with Andy Behrens back in the host chair and Sal Vetri joining him to identify the 10 deep sleepers you need to target later in your drafts. Behrens and Vetri pick players from each skill position that are set up to severely out-kick their ADP. The two also discuss players to target for Yahoo's million dollar sweepstakes with NBC. They end the show answering your pressing draft questions in the fantasy mailbag.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein check in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Verlander threw 5 innings in Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
'Convictions Week' continues on the pod this week as we identify the 10 players that are poised to breakout in 2024 and massively out kick their ADP. In the LA studio, Andy Behrens is joined by Tera Roberts to debate and pick their favorite breakout candidates this year. The two also dive into the fantasy mailbag to answer your most pressing draft questions.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball Saturday.
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
The WNBA is back after an Olympic break.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
Analyst Andy Behrens previews the tight end position with one must-draft tight end, one sleeper and one fade in your 2024 fantasy football leagues.
Get excited, Sox fans.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.