Brewers vs. Braves Highlights
Joey Ortiz and the Brewers take on Austin Riley and the Braves on August 7, 2024
Joey Ortiz and the Brewers take on Austin Riley and the Braves on August 7, 2024
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Germany forced overtime, and then sealed their victory, with last-second points over the host country.
Moon took silver for the United States after winning gold in Tokyo.
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and to prepare for the new College Football Playoff format Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pitch which teams could be dark horses to make it. They also analyze how favorable of a path the 5th seed in the playoff has, especially if they're afforded the opportunity to play a G5 opponent.
USA artistic swimming, which started off with a viral Michael Jackson-inspired routine, wrapped things up to take its first medal since 2004.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The Browns will need Deshaun Watson to carry the load as RB Nick Chubb continues to rehab from injury. Amari Cooper will be his first target, barring a trade of him to San Francisco for Aiyuk.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Ros Gold-Onwude to talk about the success of Team USA in men’s basketball, what it means for LeBron’s legacy, what to watch for when the WNBA returns after the Olympic break and who will make the women’s team in 2028?
The offseason of conference realignment also means you'll need to recalibrate some of your football viewing habits.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
Dominate your drafts with these 2024 fantasy football rankings from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Budinger, the former NBA player, and partner Miles Evans were no match for the reigning Olympic champions.
Biles fell on the balance beam final, leading to her missing the podium altogether.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
Regan Smith, Lily King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske outraced Australia and set a world record in the process.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.