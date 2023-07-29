Brewers vs. Braves Highlights
Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Matt Olson crushed home runs to lead the Braves in a 10-7 win over the Brewers
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson is using off days to be with his son, who was born 15 weeks premature.
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
MLB's trade deadline will shape the pennant race but which teams will make moves?
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Here's what Canada needs to do in order to avoid an early exit at the Women's World Cup.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have made pitching a priority in advance of the trade deadline, announced Friday that they've acquired Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The NL West-leading Dodgers will send outfielder Trayce Thompson, pitcher Nick Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure to the White Sox. Lynn has been mostly underwhelming this season. The 36-year-old right-hander is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and leads the American League in earned runs (79) a
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu is coming back. Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Friday that Ryu will make his long-awaited return to Toronto's rotation Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Ryu will have no cap on his pitch count in his first start in majors since having Tommy John surgery in June 2022. "He's ready to roll," said Schneider, adding that Ryu will throw off the mound one more time before the start against the Orioles. "Push the 'Go' button and don't look back." Ryu signed with t
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Adding an impact bat is a priority for the Marlins ahead of MLB’s Tuesday trade deadline.
The former MLB player's daughters smiled with their dad before the Twins played the Seattle Mariners
Lando Norris’ response said it all. Asked whether he felt Spa should be guaranteed its spot on the F1 calendar given its questionable safety record, he looked at his interlocutor as if he had two heads. “Spa for me is incredible in qualifying and incredible in racing,” said the McLaren driver, firmly. “The circuit is one of the best of the season and if you asked any driver they would say it’s one that has to stay on.”
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
It's easy to slip into familiar habits, but the Raptors need to break away from their past in order to move forward.
Hours after Michel Pereira missed weight, his UFC 291 bout vs. Stephen Thompson was called off.
Keep up to date with the results of all the arbitration hearings from around the NHL.