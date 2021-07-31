Brewers vs. Braves Highlight

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Charlie Montoyo called it "one of my best days in baseball" "And I've been around for a long time," said the 55-year-old Blue Jays manager. "I was so happy to be here. I was actually nervous before this game because I wanted us to win so bad, for the fans back in Toronto … What a day. I'm never going to forget this day." It was the day when baseball came home, at least north of the border. Teoscar Hernandez and Bo Bichette homered to help the Blue Jays celebrate their first game in Tor