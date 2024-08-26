Brewers vs. Athletics Highlights
Joey Estes and the Athletics defeat Willy Adames and the Brewers, 4-3
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Next stop, Hall of Fame for Joey Votto?
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.