Brewers vs. Astros Highlights

Kyle Tucker and the Astros defeat Christian Yelich and the Brewers, 9-4
Harrison signed to play college football at Nebraska in 2014 before he was drafted by the Brewers.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Man City discarded West Ham and did what no other club had ever done in the 124-year history of English soccer.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Shota Imanaga already looks like an ace, and the bargain of the offseason.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
Verstappen has won four of the first six races in 2024.
Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports makes its picks for the top awards, playoff seeding and champion.
What is the state of a potential working agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf?
Donovan Mitchell will miss Monday's Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Antoine Winfield Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $84.1 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His annual salary makes him the NFL's top-paid defensive back.
And with the Reds, Cardinals and Pirates tumbling, the NL Central is looking like a contest between the Cubs and Brewers
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the possible end of the Astros dynasty following their loss to the Yankees, if it’s time to panic about the Blue Jays, yay or nay on the Tigers City Connect uniforms and comedian Eitan Levine joins to talk first pitches.