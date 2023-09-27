Brewers' postseason merch now on sale at American Family Field
Milwaukee Brewers postseason gear is now on sale in the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field.
Milwaukee Brewers postseason gear is now on sale in the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field.
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' post-season fate will be determined this week. Toronto will host the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in a six-game homestand starting Tuesday. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card berths. How Toronto fares against the Yankees and Rays will help determine if the Blue Jays finish second or third in the wild-card race. Three AL West teams will also have some control on the wild-card picture, with the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and
The Blue Jays are heading into the last week of the MLB regular season with one major goal and a few minor ones.
CLEVELAND (AP) — At some point in the next few days, Terry Francona will hop on his celebrated scooter, zip along the underground concrete concourses of Progressive Field and leave the ballpark he's called home the past 11 seasons for the final time. His ride is nearly over. Although he hasn’t made it official — and true to form, Francona was adamant about not pulling the spotlight away from the Guardians during their playoff push — the 64-year-old manager has indicated he'll step down after thi
MLB's final week holds the keys to the postseason – and some notable statistical milestones for top players.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eight days after winning his 200th game, 42-year-old Adam Wainwright said Tuesday he has thrown his final pitch. “I’ve thought a lot about it the last few days, but I’m in a really good place mentally,” the St. Louis Cardinals right-hander said ahead of his team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. “No regrets about anything I ever did, no second thoughts of, am I making the right decision on pitching or retiring. I’m at peace with all of it in this spot that I’ve never been. “
TORONTO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone reiterated Tuesday that slugger Aaron Judge is not expected to require offseason surgery on his ailing toe. Judge was sidelined for 42 games after tearing a ligament in his right big toe when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3. Judge is batting .266 with 35 homers and 71 RBIs in 102 games. He is in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract that he signed last offseason. Last month, a littl
BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86. The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson's family Tuesday. The statement did not say how Robinson died. Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the
Todd Kerkering couldn't hold back his emotions as he watched son Orion's major league pitching debut, which comes after a meteoric six-month rise through the minors
Not only has the veteran outfielder become a clubhouse leader, he's also enjoyed his best offensive season in years.
(Reuters) -Brooks Robinson, a virtuoso third baseman who was known as "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" because of his defensive prowess during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles, died on Tuesday. Considered by many to be the greatest defensive third baseman the game has ever seen, and adored by fans for both his on-field exploits and his humble and gracious demeanor, Robinson helped Baltimore advance to the postseason six times and win two World Series titles.
ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball's best team has some major pitching concerns heading into the final week of the regular season. Two of Atlanta's key starters — Max Fried and Charlie Morton — have landed on the injured list in recent days, raising questions about just who'll be available for the Braves in the playoffs. Spencer Strider (19-5) and Bryce Elder (12-4) are the only two regular starters who appear certain to pitch in the NL Division Series, which starts Oct. 7. Strider remains confident in his
TORONTO — Brandon Belt is back in the Blue Jays' lineup in time for Toronto's final post-season push. The veteran first baseman and designated hitter was reinstated from the Blue Jays' 10-day injured list on Tuesday. He was immediately inserted into Toronto's lineup, hitting sixth in a critical game against the visiting New York Yankees. "Patience, power, good approach against right-handed pitching," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider on what Belt brings to the team. Right-handed pitcher Mich
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg as the team's new general manager. “Today is a very exciting day for the Tigers, because we are welcoming a talented executive who cut his teeth in baseball helping the Chicago Cubs,” said Tigers president Scott Harris, who replaced longtime executive Al Avila a year ago. “He's going to make me better, because we share a deep belief in healthy, challenging debate, full of independent thought and disagreement.” Harris and Greenberg worke
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins remained a long shot to make the postseason roster as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee. One encouraging sign, Hoskins is hitting home runs in batting practice and up to about 75 or 80 swings a day. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that the slugger still is not likely to be get cleared ahead of the World Series, if at all. The World Series starts Oct. 27. The NL champion Phillies would clinch a wild-card spot with a win
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval exited Monday night's start against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning with tightness in his right oblique. The left-hander was removed after walking his first two batters in the fourth, giving him five free passes in the game. Los Angeles held a 1-0 lead over Texas, which began the night with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West. Sandoval was making his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA. ___ AP MLB: https://ap
Pittsburgh Pirates (74-82, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-69, second in the NL East)Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (13-9, 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 204 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.Philadelphia has an 87-69 record overall and a 47-31 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .440
Sure, Taylor Swift was at Sunday’s Chiefs game, but Patrick Mahomes was happier that his 10-month-old son was at Arrowhead Stadium.
Routinely taken for granted or disparaged, Dave Roberts deserves manager of the year consideration after leading the Dodgers to the brink of 100 wins again.