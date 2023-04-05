Brewers catch fire | FastCast
The Brewers crush five home runs, plus Sandy Alcantara pitches a complete-game shutout on this edition of FastCast
The Brewers crush five home runs, plus Sandy Alcantara pitches a complete-game shutout on this edition of FastCast
Matthew Tkachuk snapped a tie in the opening minute of the third period, and the Florida Panthers topped the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida, and Alex Lyon made 39 saves for his fourth straight win. It’s the longest win streak of the season for the Panthers (40-31-7), who moved into a tie with the New York Islanders for the top spot in the Eastern Conference wild-card standings.
MONTREAL — With dreams of clinching a playoff spot all but over, the Detroit Red Wings leaned on the positives to end their season. The team suffered a crushing 6-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Friday, but bounced back with two high-scoring wins to cap off a three-game Canadian road trip After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 last Sunday, the Red Wings grabbed a 5-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. “It's been about us playing the right way,” said Red Wings coach Derek L
The various allegations include a burner phone scheme to circumvent a suspension, along with discrimination toward a Black employee and two pregnant women.
“Turn on any TV, any cable channel, and what are you seeing? All Trump, all Trump, all Trump.”
Watch the heartwarming moment Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ran to greet Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, bowing to his longtime hero.
What kind of reception do you think Whit Merrifield will get from Royals fans when he gets his first at-bat with Toronto this week?
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona. Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out.
The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series' second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can't delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there's also a limit on pickoff throws. One early indication of how this might go came in Baltimore's 10-9 win over t
Anthony Rendon was suspended five games for an incident with a fan in Oakland. He opted not to appeal and the suspension was reduced a game.
Nine months after his refusal to receive the COVID vaccine necessitated his departure, Whit Merrifield returns to KC on Monday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski investigates whether the embattled slugger is turning the corner.
The former Royal took his first at-bat at Kauffman Stadium since getting traded last season.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks announced he is starting his last round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Cassie and Erin Murphy won the Brewers' 50/50 raffle and used the winnings on fertility treatment. Their son will now attend the 2023 home opener.
The average nine-inning game is already 25 minutes quicker than the full-season 2022 edition, and a 32 minutes ahead of 2021's torturous 3:10 rate.
Mike Barner suggests looking into a Blue Jays stack Tuesday against Kansas City.
Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals broke loose early to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Monday night for their first victory of the season. Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager.
Tigers live in a diverse range of habitats, from rainforests to savannas. Around a century ago, 100,000 wild tigers roamed freely across Asia.
The Atlanta Braves will retire No. 25 in honor of Andruw Jones later this season. The Braves announced Monday the outfielder will be honored in a special number retirement ceremony Sept. 9. The Braves will play the Pittsburgh Pirates after the ceremony.
Luke Schenn is making a strong case to be in the lineup when the Maple Leafs take to the ice for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 33-year-old defenceman was traded from Vancouver ahead of the NHL trade deadline and has added an extra physical edge to Toronto's blue line. Schenn, drafted by the Leafs in 2008, leads the NHL this season in hits (296).