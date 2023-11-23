Brevard County volunteers feed those in need on Thanksgiving

CBC

The Duchess of Sussex returned to visit a Vancouver charity that helps teenage girls living in poverty on Monday.It was Meghan Markle's second time visiting Justice for Girls (JFG) in three years, with the organization saying the duchess has been advocating for the rights of girls and women since she was a child herself."She was genuinely interested and invested in knowing about our work, connecting with teen girls, and talking to them about the realities they are facing," said Zoe Craig-Sparrow