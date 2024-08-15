Brett Wisely's RBI single
Brett Wisely bounces a ball into right field for an RBI single to drive in the Giants' second run of the night
Brett Wisely bounces a ball into right field for an RBI single to drive in the Giants' second run of the night
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career. He ranks seventh all-time in Yankees history.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
With Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe and Micah Bernard all back and healthy, the Utes should contend for the Big 12 title and factor into the College Football Playoff race.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
The Dolphins jumped up five spots while the Buccaneers had a massive 12-spot jump from their 2023 ranking.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
The card won't be available via a pack, but through a Topps promotional lottery.
The Broncos enter 2024 with a ton of momentum after last season's late surge, which is why Yahoo Sports projects them to be the lone Group of Five team to make the playoff.
Hall, Jr. was selected 54th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts played right field in his return to the team Monday vs. the Brewers. He had played shortstop all season before fracturing his left hand.
The NFL’s new kickoff rules are still confusing to just about everyone, including the officials.
Of Team USA's 40 gold medals, 26 were won by women, who won more than half of USA's medals in an Olympics marked by historic gender parity.
Dillon was second on the final lap before turning Logano and then hooking Hamlin.
A missed practice raised alarms after Prescott was seen in the offseason wearing a medical boot on his surgically repaired ankle.
Ryan hurt himself while throwing a slider in the fifth inning against the Pirates on Saturday.
The Paris Games produced countless stories of triumph, heartbreak, hope and perseverance.