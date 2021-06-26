Brett Phillips' two-run triple

The Canadian Press

The four Cubs pitchers were checked one by one as they left the mound Thursday night, and all passed inspection. Getting a grip on the baseball didn’t seem to be an issue at Dodger Stadium, where the visiting hurlers combined to throw the seventh no-hitter of the season in the major leagues. Somehow, they managed to do it without hitting even one batter, laying to rest — for one night, at least — one of the lamest excuses offered up by pitchers desperate to keep putting sticky stuff on the ball.