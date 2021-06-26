Brett Phillips' two-run triple
Brett Phillips drives the ball to the center, scoring Juan Lagares and Ji-Man Choi with a triple in the 4th to give the Rays a 5-3 lead
The fan wasn't watching the race when a rider collided with the sign.
Roger Federer will "reassess the situation" once Wimbledon is over.
It's lazy to call the Montreal Canadiens a team of destiny. Cole Caufield has elevated his team's offense to new heights during the playoffs.
"If I lose, I'll be broke again and I'll figure it out," he said, before losing.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7.
The Bucks know how to throw a counterpunch.
"The NHL is showing [their] true colours. Gary doesn’t care about anyone but himself. This is absolutely disgusting that the NHL is doing nothing."
Chauncey Billups will take over for Terry Stotts in Portland.
The Canadiens have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, providing proof that their GM's visions, ideas, and concept of team was worth seeing through.
Only the Buss family owns a larger piece of the Lakers.
Former Mavericks point guard and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd will replace Rick Carlisle as the head coach in Dallas.
Winner gets the winner of Fury-Wilder?
Durant is the best basketball player in the world. That’s what we call players who can reach levels no one else can on the court, right?
The Atlanta Hawks have proven they're not a one-man show and not on some fluke postseason run. This squad is built to win for a long time to come.
Watson's clubhead went slinging toward the fairway after it hit the ball and Watson still hit the ball over 260 yards.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday. The 39-year-old Wainwright (6-5) again stepped up as the Cardinals' stopper. Since June 9, he has broken St. Louis skids of six, three, two and five games. Wainwright allowed one run and six hits, and was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He struck out e
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored in extra time to help Italy beat Austria 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Italy also set a team record of 31 matches unbeaten. Chiesa scored in the fifth minute of extra time and Pessina added the second in the 105th minute. Sasa Kalajdzic reduced the deficit with a header in the 114th. Italy will play either defending champion Portugal or Belgium in the Euro
The four Cubs pitchers were checked one by one as they left the mound Thursday night, and all passed inspection. Getting a grip on the baseball didn’t seem to be an issue at Dodger Stadium, where the visiting hurlers combined to throw the seventh no-hitter of the season in the major leagues. Somehow, they managed to do it without hitting even one batter, laying to rest — for one night, at least — one of the lamest excuses offered up by pitchers desperate to keep putting sticky stuff on the ball.
LANDERNEAU, France — The mass return of Tour de France fans coincided with chaos and crashes while world champion Julian Alaphilippe avoided most of the carnage to win the opening stage with a punchy attack on Saturday. The Frenchman was involved in the first pileup caused by a fan that took down a large part of the peloton but he remained on his bike. He surged ahead of the main pack in the final steep climb leading to the finish in Landerneau, crossing the line with an eight-second lead over M
MONTREAL — Damian Warner had to squint to see the hurdles through a torrential downpour on Saturday. But in a pre-Olympic season that has thrown up unprecedented challenges that Warner has masterfully negotiated, lousy weather was just one more. The Canadian decathlete won a 110-metre hurdles race that resembled a water sport at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials, running 13.64 seconds in an empty Claude Robillard Sports Complex. "I think it's important to kind of go through different s