Brenton Doyle's two-run double
Brenton Doyle lines a two-run double to right-center field, tying the game at 3 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
One of MLB's most productive stretch-run hitters has successfully turned back the clock over the last several weeks.
Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning against Pittsburgh on Thursday night following a furious outburst toward third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger. Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hern
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.
Although the Blue Jays have been shut down by the Yankees' top arms in recent days, their performance against playoff-calibre pitching has generally been fine.
Patrick Reed filed two lawsuits against 18 journalists and media organizations last year seeking more than a combined $1 billion.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
The Toronto Blue Jays' closer is coming off two straight disastrous outings.
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
The saga between Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza and UFC CEO Dana White continues.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Identifying the players being overvalued the most by fantasy hockey managers this season.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco remains away from the Tampa Bay Rays as they prepare for the postseason, leaving the team without one of its most dynamic young players amid investigations into an alleged relationship between Franco and a minor. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since mid-August, when he agreed to a one-week stay on the restricted list and later was shifted to administrative leave while Major League Baseball and authorities in Franco’s native Dominican Republic investi
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.