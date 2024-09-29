Brent Rooker's two-run homer (39)
Brent Rooker drills a two-run homer to left-center, his 39th of the year, to cut the A's deficit to 3-2 in the top of the 5th
No. 9 Penn State opened its Big Ten schedule with a dominating running game against No. 19 Illinois.
Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith made two spectacular one-handed catches in Week 4's matchup with Michigan State.
Cruz's dad's favorite MLB player was the former Reds and Yankees outfielder.
New York and Minnesota are swapping All-Star big men. Let's break down the trade.
It's time for the final day of action in Quebec.
No. 16 Oklahoma rallied from a 21–10 deficit to take the lead on a pick 6 and beat Auburn, 27–21.
Colorado is off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 and a 4-1 start overall after a dominant win over UCF.
If Arraez doesn't play again. Ohtani will basically need six more hits to add a triple crown to his 50-50 season.
The Irish have another win over a ranked opponent that could prove valuable at the end of the season.
Love has been out since Week 1 after spraining his MCL against the Eagles.
After Friday's blowout, the United States recaptured some mojo on Saturday in Quebec.
Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 matching with the Tennessee Titans, coach Mike McDaniel announced.
Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-2 on Saturday off of Palmer's stunning first half.
King also became the sixth athlete to win both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.
Parsons and Lawrence were both injured during the 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
After the U.S. Team's opening-round sweep, we've suddenly got a battle in Quebec.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his top breakout picks at the center position for the season ahead.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s playing their last game in Oakland, the current postseason picture, the Dodgers and Yankees clinching their divisions and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Collier finished second in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson, and has had a stellar season on both sides of the court.