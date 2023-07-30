Brent Rooker's two-run homer (17)
Brent Rooker demolishes a two-run homer a projected 462 feet, extending Oakland's lead to 6-0 in the 2nd inning
While there's plenty of soccer to be played at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the knockout round picture becomes clearer with each match.
Matt Chapman was none too pleased with his team’s game plan against two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday night.
Investigators believe Johnson's mother-in-law fatally shot her husband and 11-year-old grandson before turning a gun on herself.
Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hit in the face with a pitch and carted off the field during a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Aaron Brown won his fifth straight men's 100-metre national title with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday. Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19). "I've had championships go down to the wire and I was used to it and it was the moment I lived for," Brown said, standing next to his son Kingsley. Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse f
Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.
Sergio Perez sustained race-ending damage in the accident.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
Michael Chandler thinks Justin Gaethje exacts his revenge against Dustin Poirier.
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
Max Scherzer understands why the Mets decided to trade David Robertson. Now, the Mets co-ace wants to know where he stands with the team.
After Money in the Bank, it's time for SummerSlam 2023, including the final part of the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar trilogy and Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso.
Keep up to date with the results of all the arbitration hearings from around the NHL.
USA TODAY Sports' MLB writers and editors give their predictions for how they see the trade deadline shaking out.
The fiercely ambitious League Two new boys ran out 3-1 victors against the Red Devils’ youngsters on Tuesday evening in San Diego.
Toronto can add in several areas before the MLB trade deadline. Here are three possible moves that would bolster the roster.
Charlynn Capan helped her son get through all three stages of Q-School to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card last year
Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday. The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the ninth due to lower back inflammation. Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11. Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move. Romano's 28 saves this season