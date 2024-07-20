Brent Rooker's three-run homer (22)
Brent Rooker crushes a three-run homer to left, putting the Athletics up 3-0 in the bottom of the 1st
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Haynes helped popularized the then-new AFL in the 1960s, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
The Bulldogs missed out on a chance to defend their national title after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
There was no doubt about this one.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
Tickets for two upcoming Ingrid Andress shows were listed as not available after her announcement.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Lionel Messi left the game in the second half with an apparent right leg injury.