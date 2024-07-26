Brent Rooker's solo home run (24)
Brent Rooker drills a solo home run to left, giving the Athletics a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller was placed on the injured list due to a fractured left pinky finger. That might influence whether he gets traded.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
The MLS All-Stars have now lost the last two All-Star Games by a combined eight goals.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
Force will continue outpatient rehabilitation in California after suffering a TBI.
The Rose Bowl would like to always host a quarterfinal so it can keep its Jan. 1 date.
Gauff and James will carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony on the Seine River.
Groh got what he wanted: Malik Nabers on the Giants.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
“I remember the play like it was yesterday,” Jacobs told Yahoo Sports. Here's what was so memorable about it — and what kind of role Jacobs hopes to carve out alongside Love.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.