Will Brennan's solo home run (7)
Will Brennan hits a solo home run to right field, tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Will Brennan hits a solo home run to right field, tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season with an elbow injury.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss being at the 2024 MLB Draft Combine, talk with potential first round draft pick JJ Wetherholt about his upbringing in baseball and get into why MLB is changing their review system in Triple-A.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellegner and SI's Pat Forde react to statements made by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about the current roster being one of the best ever, share their favorite non conference games for the upcoming season and Les Miles suing LSU over vacated wins.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, his lasting impact on sports and society, the incredible stats he put up in his career and the Rickwood Field game that will mean even more now.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Former LSU coach Les Miles is suing the school for vacating 37 wins that made him ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.