Brendan Rodgers' two-run single
Brendan Rodgers collects his first hit of the season, bringing home C.J. Cron and Josh Fuentes with a single in the 4th
MIES, Switzerland (AP) — With the NBA playoffs starting Saturday, national team coaches are watching and waiting to get star players back for last-minute qualification games to the Tokyo Olympics. The 11,000-athlete lineup for the Olympics will not be complete until four men’s basketball qualifying tournaments — in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia, each with one ticket to Tokyo — are played from June 29-July 4. So if the Milwaukee Bucks are eliminated before the Eastern Conference Finals, then Giannis Antetokounmpo could play in Victoria, Canada, for the Greece national team coached by Rick Pitino. Nikola Jokić can join his Serbia teammates at home in Belgrade if the Denver Nuggets don’t go all the way, and Slovenia will want to get Luka Dončić to Kaunas in Lithuania, if the Dallas Mavericks are eliminated. The extra days allowed beyond the official June 29 qualifying deadline for other Tokyo Olympics sports were key for basketball’s world governing body. “We are the very last (to finish),” International Basketball Federation (FIBA) secretary general Andreas Zagklis told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “We are thankful to the IOC and Tokyo for the collaboration.” “This additional week was material for us, both for the FIBA leagues to finish ..... as well as in order to have the maximum number of NBA players.” The NBA Finals were also scheduled to give players time to travel to Tokyo where the Olympics open July 23. Each of the four men’s qualifying hubs will have six nations playing for a place in the 12-team men’s tournament in Tokyo. The United States already qualified through the 2019 World Cup. With no space for make-up dates, any COVID-19 cases or mandatory quarantine for players will hit teams hard. However, FIBA has a proven record for operating effective health protocols. Zagklis cited 80 biosecure hubs managed for FIBA competitions in November and February, involving 70 nations traveling and playing, without a serious virus outbreak after 20,000 PCR tests. “There is a very high level of operational capacity that we have as a global organization,” Zagklis said. “The four (local organizers) know very well how to implement this protocol. I expect really high health standards and a high number of vaccinated players.” There are more Olympic qualifiers still to play though the 12 women’s tournament teams were set last year. Starting Wednesday in Graz, Austria, 20 men’s and 20 women’s teams in the 3-on-3 street version of basketball — including the U.S. in both competitions — will compete for three tickets each to the inaugural Olympic tournaments. The eight-team Tokyo lineups in 3-on-3 will be completed when a qualifier for lower-ranked nations is played June 4-6 in Hungary. Some of the women’s teams had a warmup tournament this month at FIBA headquarters near Geneva, which is named for Zagklis’ predecessor Patrick Baumann. Baumann, who steered 3-on-3 onto the Tokyo program, died aged 51 at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics. He was enshrined on May 15 into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suárez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait — and a dramatic final round — Atlético Madrid had won the Spanish league title. Fans and players later celebrated together outside the stadium in Valladolid, with more supporters rejoicing back in Madrid. Atlético outlasted second-place Real Madrid after coming from behind to defeat Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday and finish two points ahead of its city rival after almost losing a lead that it had held since the ninth round. Suárez, who was let go by Barcelona against his wishes last season, scored the winner for Atlético which won its first league title since 2014 in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn't repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home and giving Atlético a very late scare. A win for Madrid and draw for Atlético would have kept the title with Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Suárez's goal came as redemption in what he called his “toughest year.” He was key for Atlético throughout the season after practically being handed to the team by Barcelona. The Uruguay striker was deeply moved after the match and broke down while apparently talking to his family on the phone. “This has been a hard season for the situation I had to go through, starting the season the way it did, being disrespected (by Barcelona) and having Atlético open its doors to me,” Suárez said. “I will always be thankful to this great club for that." The results left Atlético top at the end of the 38-round season, giving Simeone’s team its second league title in 25 years. Atlético’s previous league title before 2014 was in 1996, when Simeone still played for the club. As players chanted and celebrated on the field, several hundred Atlético fans held their own celebrations outside the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid. Some players later joined them on their way to the team bus, sharing hugs and chanting together, many without masks despite the coronavirus. Police had to intervene to keep some of the fans away. The trophy will be presented to the club on Monday. Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season. “It has been such a difficult year, with so many people dying," said Simeone, who won a record eighth title with the club since arriving as coach in 2011. “For Atlético to win the title this season, it's different. It was a difficult year, just like our own history. This was one of the best years for Atlético to be the champion.” After embracing his family, Simeone jumped on the team bus as his players were celebrating and singing “We Are the Champions." Real Madrid was trying to win back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08. It finished the season without any title for the first time in a decade. “We did what we needed to do, and they did what they had to do too,” said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, whose future at the club remains uncertain. “We have to congratulate Atlético. I believe the team that wins the league deserves it. My players gave it their all until the last minute, so I have no reproaches for my team.” Barcelona was out of contention entering the final round and closed its season with a 1-0 win at last-place Eibar without Lionel Messi, who was allowed to start his vacation early. The Catalan club secured third place after Antoine Griezmann scored an 81st-minute winner. Atlético led the league since the ninth round but had struggled near the end and allowed Barcelona and Madrid to get back in the title race. Both Madrid and Barcelona squandered chances to move to the top in the final weeks. Atlético risked losing the lead on Saturday after Valladolid jumped ahead with a goal by Óscar Plano in the 18th minute, but Ángel Correa equalized in the 57th and Suárez sealed the win in the 67th for his 21st league goal with Atlético. Like last weekend, things changed quickly at the top in a wild round. A win by Atlético would clinch the title no matter what but it went down a goal early to open the door for a Madrid comeback. At the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who was with the substitutes, tried to alert his teammates that Atlético was losing, but it took only a few seconds before Madrid also conceded. Villarreal's opener by Yéremi Pino came two minutes after Valladolid's goal against Atlético. In Valladolid, Simeone was down on a knee, shaking his head. He raised his arm and looked back to his bench, apparently searching for answers as his team appeared nervous and continued to struggle. Madrid thought it had equalized against Villarreal with a header by Karim Benzema in the 55th, but video review determined he was offside. The play was still under review at the Di Stéfano when Atlético took the lead in Valladolid two minutes later. Correa scored after dribbling past two opponents outside the area and finding the net with a low shot between the legs of a defender. Atlético started breathing a sigh of relief 10 minutes later as Suárez scored the go-ahead goal in a breakaway, calmly sending a shot into the net in a one-on-one situation with Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip. Atlético wasn’t safe yet, though, as Madrid rallied with Benzema scoring in the 87th and Luka Modric striking in stoppage time to give the defending champions a chance. There were only a few minutes left in Valladolid, though, and Atlético held on for the victory and the title. EUROPEAN SPOTS Real Sociedad secured fifth place and a Europa League spot with a 1-0 win at Osasuna. Sixth-place Real Betis won 3-2 at Celta Vigo and also guaranteed a spot in European competitions. But whether it will be in the new Europa Conference League will depend on Villarreal’s result in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Manchester United. If Villarreal wins that final, it will go straight to the Champions League next season and Spain will lose one of its spots in the Europa League, leaving Betis in the Europa Conference League. Villarreal finished in seventh place and needs the win on Wednesday to return to a European competition next season. RELEGATION Valladolid and Huesca joined Eibar as the three relegated teams for next season. Eibar had already been demoted last weekend. Elche escaped on Saturday after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home. Huesca drew 0-0 against Valencia, also at home. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni ___ Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this report from Barcelona, Spain. Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three years since winning the Stanley Cup, the Washington Capitals find themselves on the brink of their third consecutive first-round playoff loss. The Boston Bruins will eliminate the Capitals on Sunday night with a win in Game 5 (7 p.m. EDT, USA Network). The series winner will face either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders in the second round in the East Division. Capitals coach Peter Laviolette was behind the bench for Philadelphia in 2010 when the Flyers erased a 3-0 series deficit to beat, yep, you guessed it, the Bruins. “It’s got to be a real short-term plan -- shift by shift, period by period and just one game,” Laviolette said. “That’s all you really talk about, all you really think about: making sure the guys are prepared, making sure they’re ready and then you go out and fight for it one at a time.” The 2019 champion St. Louis Blues also are on the verge of a second consecutive first-round exit, down 3-0 to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche going into Game 4 (5 p.m., NBC Sports Network). Blues coach Craig Berube was on Laviolette’s staff in 2010 and talked to his team about that series Saturday morning. “We won a game, you get some confidence,” Berube said. “You win another one, and then it’s a series.” While Laviolette said he could make a lineup change or two, the Blues will likely again be without defenseman Justin Faulk, who was injured by Nazem Kadri’s illegal check to the head in Game 2 that drew an eight-game suspension. Boston will be without defenseman Kevan Miller, who was injured by a high hit from Washington’s Dmitry Orlov in Game 4 Friday night. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Miller spent the night in the hospital and is feeling better but did not travel with the team, which has a few players still left from 2010 and who won the Cup in 2011. “Nothing changes for us,” Cassidy said. “We’re trying to get better every game this series. We want to get to four first, obviously, and that’s what’s in front of us. We’ve got three. It takes four to win. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves here.” HURRICANES at PREDATORS, Hurricanes lead series 2-1 (2:30 p.m. EDT NBCSN) Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour has an issue with how the Hurricanes' first-round series is being officiated, saying they were fighting the refs “plain and simple” after losing Game 3 in double overtime. The Hurricanes have 14 penalties for 32 penalty minutes in the past two games while Nashville has six penalties for 16 minutes. That's a big switch from the regular season where Nashville ranked seventh in the NHL with 514 penalty minutes compared to the Hurricanes who were ranked 19th with 414 penalty minutes. Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Saturday for tripping Luke Kunin, which put Nashville on a 5-on-3. Brind'Amour detailed his frustration Saturday, noting referees can't review pucks over the glass. Carolina already was killing a penalty for delay when Staal tripped Kunin. “No problem on the penalties,” Brind'Amour said. "You want to call them here? They better be called the other way. And that’s where you get this frustration on my part and the players part. So it’s done. We move on, you know, and we’ll see how it goes.” Nashville coach John Hynes is just trying to spark his power play unit to take advantage of those chances. The Predators are 1-of-17 in this series after he essentially benched Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen on the power play. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again," Hynes said. OILERS at JETS, Jets leads 2-0, 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBCSN) Edmonton captain Connor McDavid led the NHL scoring 105 points with Edmonton teammate Leon Draisaitl ranked second with 84 points. Yet both have been kept off the scoreboard and have a minus-2 rating as the second-seeded Oilers now have to go on the road looking for their first win this postseason. “Obviously dug ourselves a bit of a hole,” McDavid said. “It’s not the position we want to be in. We’ve been a good road team all year long and had success in that building, as well, and we’ve been good on back-to-backs. We have some things that we can be positive about.” The Oilers won four of five in Winnipeg this season. But goalie Connor Hellebuyck has stopped 70 of 71 shots for the Jets including a 1-0 overtime shutout Friday night. He has a league-best 0.48 goals-against average and .986 save percentage so far this postseason. Pandemic restrictions means no white-out crowd back in Winnipeg, which Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey called a huge advantage usually. Another challenge? Playing on back-to-back nights starting with Game 3. “Those two games are going to happen fast, and they're going to go by in a hurry so we need to be ready in a hurry,” Morrissey said. ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed. ___ Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round Central Division playoff matchup on Saturday. The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in a span of 94 seconds to break the game open. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who can wrap up the best-of-seven series by winning Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday night. Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Ondrej Palat scored in the opening period for Tampa Bay, setting the tone for a rough afternoon for Bobrovsky, who earned his second start of the series by coming off the bench to win Game 4 in relief. Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime as the Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to tighten the series with a 6-5 victory on Thursday night. The Lightning scored on three of seven shots in the first period Saturday. The Panthers replaced Bobrovsky with Chris Driedger after Killorn scored on the power play and added another goal off a pass from Steven Stamkos to increase the lead to 5-1. Jonathan Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe had power-play goals for Florida. Kucherov has three goals and six assists in four playoff games after missing the entire regular season while recovering from hip surgery performed on Dec. 29. He and Stamkos, who had two assists Saturday, have at least one point in each game of the series. The Lightning ended a four-game home losing streak in the playoffs with their first postseason win at Amalie Arena since Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference final against the Washington Capitals. BOUNCING BACK The Lightning haven’t lost consecutive playoff games since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019. The defending Stanley Cup champions were 7-0 in games following a loss during the 2020 postseason. ON THE BRINK The Panthers will have to win three straight against the defending champs to end the franchise’s 25-year drought without a series win. NO YANDLE Florida’s Keith Yandle was a healthy scratch for the second time in the series. The 34-year-old defenseman also sat out Game 3. STRONG FINISHERS The Lightning have never lost a series in which they won the first two games. They’re 11-3 after holding a 2-1 advantage. On the other hand, the Panthers have never rallied to win a series after dropping the first two games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Fred Goodall, The Associated Press