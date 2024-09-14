Brendan Rodgers' RBI double
Brendan Rodgers hits an RBI double down the left-field line to put the Rockies on the board in the bottom of the 2nd
Brendan Rodgers hits an RBI double down the left-field line to put the Rockies on the board in the bottom of the 2nd
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Christian McCaffrey will be out for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 game, and potentially longer.
Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson take us into the ‘QB Room” for Week 1. But first, the two discuss Tua Tagovailoa, who walked off the field vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering another concussion.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
Per Harbaugh, Wiggins — the Ravens' first-round pick — is fine, but will miss Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.
The 48-year-old was arrested on nine different charges.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon returns with his Binge, Stream and Skip column for Week 2, outlining which games will have the biggest impacts on our teams.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 2. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 2 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald as the duo deep dive on their favorite matchups heading into the Week 2 NFL slate.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sat out practice on Thursday with a foot injury. However, he is expected to play in the team's Week 2 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nabers caught five balls on seven targets for 66 yards in his NFL debut in Week 1.
Dominate your Week 2 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
New AI broadcast features will enhance Thursday Night Football.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies his top sleepers for Week 2.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
The Dodgers star has a new career high in homers.
Aaron Rodgers will be the subject of a three-part Netflix docuseries following his efforts to return from an Achilles injury last season.
Francis gave up a ninth-inning home run to end another no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gauges the panic level of some big-name players who disappointed in Week 1.