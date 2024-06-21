Brendan Donovan's RBI single
Brendan Donovan hits an RBI single to center, extending the Cardinals' lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the 5th
Shaw resigned in 2022 after back-to-back 3-9 seasons with the Cardinal.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein talk about nine players who need to have a bounce-back season in 2024 after not living up to expectations in 2023, as well as the work ethic Jayden Daniels is putting in and if NFL teams can learn a lesson from the Celtics.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring JJ Redick as their new head coach. The ESPN analyst and 15-year NBA veteran has no prior coaching experience.
For Richardson to stay on this path of a true needle-moving QB, one with the upside of a perennial MVP candidate, he has to learn how to take care of his body and get down or rid of the ball a half-beat quicker.
In today's edition: Copa América kicks off, Connor McDavid is incredible, All-SEC Final, MLB at historic Rickwood Field, and more.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Pascal Siakam is staying in Indiana.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
One of the legends of baseball has died.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Jeff Van Gundy hasn't been an NBA coach since 2007.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis is good to go for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after missing Games 3 and 4 with a left leg injury.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.