Brendan Donovan's RBI double
Brendan Donovan plates Paul Goldschmidt on an RBI double to center field in the bottom of the 6th inning
Brendan Donovan plates Paul Goldschmidt on an RBI double to center field in the bottom of the 6th inning
MLB's first 50-50 season belongs to Shohei Ohtani.
In their regular season finale, the Indiana Fever rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short in a 92–91 loss to the Washington Mystics.
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball was just out of reach for an unlucky fan at Miami's loanDepot Park.
In a season in which he's not pitching, the Dodgers star has delivered one of the greatest performances in MLB history.
The group, along with Cleveland Metroparks, completed a $4.2 million deal to purchase nearly 14 acres of land for a future NWSL stadium.
Higgins has been bothered by a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss the Bengals' first two games.
Dominate your Week 3 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
With only 117 in MLB history, an immaculate inning is rarer than a no-hitter.
It's time to review Dan Titus' fantasy basketball shooting guard tiers for the 2024-25 draft season!
Twenty years ago, the 50-yard field was a less than 50-50 proposition. Today, they’re almost automatic.
Philly will need plenty more firepower on Sunday when they visit New Orleans. Jalen Hurts and Barkley will need to carry the load heavily then as they did Monday night.
Texas jumped Georgia on Sunday, and that means a bracket overhaul.
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 2's Sunday action.
The Bengals appeared to have the Chiefs on the ropes. But as he tends to do, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory.
The departure from Oakland hangs over the franchise, but ascendant young players are providing some hope for the future.
Nearly 30% of users in Yahoo Sports survivor pools picked the Ravens to beat the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.