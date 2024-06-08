Brendan Donovan's go-ahead single

- Advertisement
Mitchell is missing his second consecutive game.
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Washington, D.C. fans, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 30 points in the Indiana Fever's 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been a major topic of sports and cultural conversation in recent weeks, but she tunes most of the chatter out.
Thompson was drafted in the fifth round in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin.
This deal will not affect WBD's pursuit of being part of the next NBA TV package.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
The final phase of voting will take place "in the coming months," according to the team.
The White Sox have been incomprehensibly bad this year.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
The Buffaloes' preseason win total sits at 5.5. They're getting the most bets of any college football team on either side of that number.
Theo Pourchaire said he had received death threats from Agustin Canapino fans after the two drivers made contact during the Detroit Grand Prix.
History is littered with successful college basketball coaches who took a shot at leaping to the NBA but failed spectacularly.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.