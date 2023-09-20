Breezy afternoon for Wednesday across the Valley
Cloudy start for Wednesday in the Valley as breezy conditions approach in the afternoon.
Cloudy start for Wednesday in the Valley as breezy conditions approach in the afternoon.
Shields remembered Trump telling her, “You and I should date. You’re America’s sweetheart, and I’m the world’s richest man. People will love it."
Mark Wahlberg told Cigar Aficionado that he became a producer "out of necessity" and creative control.
BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe it was put there to record her by a member of the crew. During the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was told by a male member of the crew to use the first-class bathroom. The crew member entered just before the 14-year-old, told her the seat was broken but not to worry about it and then r
Kate Beckinsale just dropped some new Instagram photos in a naked dress, looking super strong. The actress loves the mental health benefits workouts provide.
The 'That '70s Show' actor was found guilty on two counts of rape at his retrial in May
The September 6 missile strike on Kostiantynivka, east Ukraine was condemned by Kyiv, the UN, and Ukraine's allies. But it was likely a tragic error, said the NYT.
Not too long ago, Kristi Noem was an unknown governor leading one of America’s least populated states.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator "seemed to be fuming" at Elon Musk when seated near him at a wedding, author Walter Isaacson wrote in a new book.
Kyiv rejected a delivery of Leopard tanks from Germany after discovering that they were defective.
Artem Mikryukov/ReutersSeveral deaths have been reported after Azerbaijan carried out strikes on the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday in an “anti-terror” operation that threatens to trigger another war in the region.The country’s Defense Ministry said it was using “high-precision weapons” to “incapacitate” Armenian-backed forces and target Armenian military positions in a push to force out “formations of Armenia’s armed forces.”Footage purportedly filmed in Stepanakert, the capital of
Igor Girkin dictated a doomsday-esque diatribe to his Telegram from prison this week, offering himself up as a uniting force for remaining "patriots."
The Princess of Wales looked immaculate as ever in a nude power suit to step out in East London on Tuesday - see photos
In a surprising turn of events, the actor and his wife of 18 years have settled their divorce, following months of legal back and forth
Julia Nikhinson/ReutersSen. John Fetterman (D-PA) on Monday mocked Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s disgust at the Senate doing away with a dress code requiring that members wear business attire while on the floor. “The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” Greene had written on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop low
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
But the Prince of Wales might help change all that.
A former US Army general said he's shocked by Russia's poor efforts to camouflage their tanks, and it hints at larger problems in Moscow's military.
The images suggest an explosion inside the submarine's hull, damages "bad enough to make the submarine a total loss," a naval expert told Insider.
The actors' outing comes a few days after the 'Wolverine' star and his wife announced their amicable split following 27 years of marriage
A royals fan gifted the Prince of Wales some very iconic T-shirts.