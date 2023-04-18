Breezy afternoon for Wednesday
Wind advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The 72-year-old victim reportedly lost his leg from the knee down after he was bitten Friday at Great Outdoors RV and Golf Resort in Titusville
The 72-year-old victim was airlifted out
Famously fierce and elusive, wolverines are a rare sight in the Canadian wilderness, even for researchers. As such, glimpsing one in a city the size of Calgary is almost unbelievable. Yet that's what happened Saturday in the southern outskirts of the city. Two wildlife photographers snapped images of the solitary carnivore as it darted through frozen marshland. "It made quite a racket," said Gordon Cooke, one of the photographers. "I had no idea what it was until it broke out into the open and I
A coauthor of a new study that found coastal species of sea life were living on plastic in the open ocean told the WSJ: "They're having a blast."
Pablo Escobar’s hippos escaped in the 1990s – since then, they have become a problem.
A bait ball near the shore at Palm Beach in Queensland attracted what a drone operator said were “hundreds and hundreds” of sharks for a “feeding frenzy” she caught on camera recently.This footage was recorded from above by Brooke Colless, and shows the swarming mass of little fish intersected by dozens and dozens of sharks.Colless told Storyful that the bait ball stayed close to shore for the whole day.“As the day progressed, more and more baby bronze whaler sharks arrived until there were hundreds and hundreds in a feeding frenzy,” she said. Credit: Brooke Colless via Storyful
On this day in weather history, storms started to pummel Alberta.
Winter storm watches now line parts of the Prairies for a mid-week system that threatens heavy snow and strong winds, so people can expect travel interruptions
The group that represents pork producers on Prince Edward Island says the closure of a large slaughterhouse and packing plant in Quebec will hurt the industry on the Island. On Friday, Olymel announced plans to downsize before fully closing its plant in Vallée-Jonction, near Quebec City, by the end of this year. "This is a very difficult day for the pork sector in Atlantic Canada," said Denise Cassidy, executive director of the P.E.I. Hog Commodity Marketing Board. "This will cause an oversupply
Several factors aligned in just the wrong way. And it left a rainmaker stalled over the city for hours. Here's what to know.
While heavy snowfall continues across northern Ontario, flurries fly across the south, too. Hints of a warm-up return quickly, but is there snow lurking once again?
Plango, a langur monkey with bright orange fur, was rescued by Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand
Five of the world's largest economies are hoping to undermine Russia's grip on nuclear power supplies by shutting it out of a new alliance. The alliance, formed by the UK, US, Canada, Japan and France during the G7 meeting over the weekend, will develop shared supply chains for nuclear fuel. The five G7 members aim to push Russia out of the international nuclear energy market and cut off funding for its invasion of Ukraine, the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.
Drastic temperature flip across Ontario this week means much cooler air and the threat of snow, even across the south.
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
MONTREAL — The risk of spring flooding in the Montreal area is high and officials on Monday warned residents living by the water to pack emergency kits in case evacuation orders are issued. Martin Guilbault with Montreal's fire department said the city is on alert as the risk of flooding is at its highest since 2019, when thousands of residents were forced from their homes in the region and across Quebec when several rivers and lakes burst their banks. People living near the Lac des Deux-Montagn
“The loss of Shira will leave an imprint on us all.”
What to know about our fickle weather.
A pilot with the US Air Force in Southern California captured stunning views of the state’s superbloom season in early April, footage shows.Footage captured around the Edwards Air Force base shows colorful flower blooms dotting the landscape on April 5.The California Department of Parks and Recreation said “spectacular wildflower blooms” were expected to attract thousands of people to the outdoors.The phenomenon occurs when areas impacted by yearslong drought receive high levels of precipitation, the department said. Credit: Edwards Air Force Base via Storyful
The governor of Columbia's Antioquia province said the incident showed the need to speed up plans to send the hippos to India and Mexico.