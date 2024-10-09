Breece Hall's redemption vs. Bills in Week 6

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should start the Jets RB vs. the Bills in Week 6.

Video Transcript

Robert Sala has been fired and the Jets are a complete mess.

The offense is just not clicking, but I am here to tell you that this will be the bounce back week for Breece Hall.

Breece Hall got off to a good start but we were concerned because Braylon Allen was contributing more than anticipated.

The past couple of weeks have been miserable for Hall with a total of 27 rushing yards on 19 attempts.

I don't need to do the math to tell you how bad that is to be fair though.

Those were not easy matchups, but this week he gets a bit of a break here.

Buffalo is a tough defense overall but if there is one area that you want to attack, it is on the ground, Buffalo is giving up on average over 100 yards to opposing running backs and the most fantasy points to the position.

Now, a big chunk of that was from Derek Henry, but even last week, the Texans had a decent showing against Buffalo expect the Jets to lean on the run in this difficult matchup.

I am predicting 15 carries for Hall over 80 yards.

Yes.

That's a season high and either a rushing or receiving touchdown, maybe both.