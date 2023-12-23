Breaking down Cowboys-Bills matchup in Week 16 'NFL Total Access'

The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host