Breaking down Buffalo's big snowstorm: 'There is nothing unimpressive about what happened'

Buffalo, New York, is no stranger to snow. In fact, it's usually one of the first things people associate with the city. The reputation is warranted thanks to Buffalo's proximity to Lake Erie, which often sets the region up for powerful lake effect snow events. Lake effect snow occurs as cold air flows over the relatively warm waters of the lake. That creates atmospheric instability, which leads to clouds and eventually precipitation, given the presence of several other variables like moisture and the right wind direction.