Breaking: Car window shot out in triple shooting
A ShotSpotter alert led police to discover a triple shooting in east Baltimore in which two young people were injured. City police said officers responded around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Colvin Street for a ShotSpotter alert. Police said officers found a man in a stolen vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. While officers were at the scene, two more shooting victims, ages 15 and 18, arrived at a hospital.