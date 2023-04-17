Breaking: Car window shot out in triple shooting

CBC

Isabelle Barroso has been cooking and heating her home with gas her whole life and can't imagine anything else. But that might have to change as Laval is set to become the first municipality in Quebec to ban the installation of new natural gas appliances. "I always thought gas was clean energy," said Barroso. "A lot of people will have a hard time adapting to anything other than gas, not just for cooking but for heating […] I'm not a scientist, but I will follow the studies and adapt if I have t