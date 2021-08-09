Breaking Barriers And Paving The Way For Women In STEM

Dr Gagandeep Kang is the first Indian woman scientist to be elected to the Fellowship of the American Academy of Microbiology and also the first Indian woman to be elected to the Fellowship of the Royal Society (FRS), London.

In a career dotted with several firsts to her credit, she is the first Indian and the first woman to edit the Manson's Textbook of Tropical Medicine, a prestigious publication on tropical infectious diseases. Dr Gagandeep Kang has also received honorary appointments as an associate faculty member at the illustrious Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland and adjunct professor at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.

Watch Dr Gagandeep Kang talk about how she fought the system and paved the way for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

(Interviewed by Sanhati Banerjee, produced and video edited by Nang Tanvi)