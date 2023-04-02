Breaking: 4 shot on Woodring Avenue in northeast Baltimore
Three people are dead and a fourth is injured Saturday night after a quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called at 8:43 p.m. to the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue in northeast Baltimore for a shooting. Police said two men -- ages 41 and 49 -- were shot and killed, and two women -- ages 31 and 69 -- were taken to hospitals. The 69-year-old woman died, and the 31-year-old woman was in critical conditions, police said. Baltimore Deputy Police Commissioner Rich Worley said there was some type of dispute between people who knew each other, and whoever fired the shots fled.