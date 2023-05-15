Breaking: 4 injured in downtown Baltimore explosion
Four people were injured after an explosion Sunday night in downtown Baltimore. City fire officials said emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of West Pratt Street near Eutaw Street for a report of a steam pipe explosion. Mud and debris cover the ground. Three people were taken to a hospital, and a fourth person was treated by paramedics. Fire officials said crews from Baltimore Gas and Electric, the city Department of Public Works and the city Office of Emergency Management were at the scene because of a previous water main break.