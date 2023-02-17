"Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.

After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.

Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.

Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.

Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”

At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''

He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.