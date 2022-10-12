Brazil's Lula attends rally at one of Rio's largest favelas

STORY: Large crowds waving flags emblazoned with Lula’s name surrounded the vehicle on which the 76-year-old was travelling.

Lula said his victory in the October 30 runoff election would mean Brazil could be "respected again" internationally.

A survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday showed the left-wing former president had broadened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, with 51% against Bolsonaro’s 42%.

The survey by IPEC interviewed 2,000 people on Oct. 8-10 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down. IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote early this month.

Lula, who was last in office between 2003 and 2010, polled at 48% to 43% for Bolsonaro in the first round vote on October 2.