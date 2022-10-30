Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula rally before run-off vote

STORY: The incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, led his last “motociada”, or motorcade, wearing Brazil’s national soccer team t-shirt in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte. He waved at crowds from the back of a pick-up truck, before leading a motorcycle motorcade with his supporters.

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led his final rally in Sao Paulo, with supporters cheering for him as he paraded on top of a vehicle alongside Sao Paulo's governor candidate Fernando Haddad and former Uruguayan leftist president Jose Mujica.

Before the rally, Lula told a news conference that he was not worried about current president Bolsonaro refusing to hand him the presidential sash, saying, "If necessary, I will receive the sash from the Brazilian people."

Brazil's heated presidential race has tightened ahead of Sunday's second-round vote, several opinion surveys showed on Saturday, with the right-wing Bolsonaro eroding leftist challenger Lula's slight lead in most polls.