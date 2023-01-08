Brazilian police fire tear gas at Bolsonaro supporters

STORY: In an echo of the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, several thousand protesters broke into the buildings and were seen on television smashing furniture inside the Supreme Court and the Congress. Local media estimated about 3,000 people were involved.

Many of the protestors dispute the result of the Oct. 30 election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country's electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him.

Protesters also invaded the parking lot of the Planalto Palace, according to CNN Brasil. Lula is currently on an official trip in Sao Paulo state.