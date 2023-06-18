Brazilian Officials Survey Damage Following Deadly Cyclone

Local officials visited the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul on Saturday, June 17, to survey the damage left behind by a deadly cyclone.

At least 11 people died, and 20 were reported missing following the cyclone, the Civil Defence in Rio Grande do Sul said on Saturday.

An extratropical cyclone had been affecting the state since Thursday, Brazilian media reported.

Eduardo Leite, the governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, was among a group of officials who visited a number of affected areas on Saturday.

The footage shows Caraa, where the local Civil Defence said one person died and 18 were missing. Credit: Eduardo Leite via Storyful