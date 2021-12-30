Brazilian Couple Rescue Nine Puppies Dumped in Sao Paulo Stream

Two women rescued a litter of puppies from a stream in Itanhaem, Sao Paulo.

Ana Matavelli and her wife Walkiria Godoy were walking near a stream when they heard the puppies crying, according to local media outlet Ovale.

After heading to the water, the couple discovered three puppies on the embankment and several others in the water.

Matavelli reportedly jumped into the stream “without thinking twice” and pulled six other dogs from the stream. Four of the nine rescued puppies have been adopted, Ovale reported.

This footage shared by Matavelli, who said it was taken by Godoy on December 8, shows the rescue. Credit: Ana Maria Matavelli via Storyful