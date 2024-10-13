Brazil trains ahead of Peru clash
The Brazilian National Team will have a important match against Peru on Tuesday (15) in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Brazilian National Team will have a important match against Peru on Tuesday (15) in the World Cup qualifiers.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman recap the biggest games from Week 7 starting with Oregon’s 32-31 victory against Ohio State.
The regular season is now somehow halfway over.
The USMNT beat Panama 2-0 in Pochettino's first game as head coach.
The owners are expected to approve Brady's purchase of a 10% stake in the Raiders.
Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor are sure to put on a show starting in Game 1 on Sunday.
Running back David Montgomery is the latest offensive player that the Detroit Lions have signed to a contract extension.
Alabama won, but some serious concerns are brewing in Tuscaloosa.
The New York Mets announced that Kodai Senga will start Sunday's NLCS Game 1. The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to start Jack Flaherty.
Paul George made his preseason debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 23 points in 26 minutes.
With a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 5, Shohei Ohtani and Co. are moving on to face the Mets.
The Packers wide receiver was reported to be frustrated with his offensive role.
As the Seahawks' game against the 49ers showed, this team has a small margin for error when it comes to playing the better clubs on its schedule.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the San Francisco 49ers 36-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks and go into Week 5 of the "QB Room" for updates on the Jets, Falcons, Browns, and more.
The suit details the start of Brooks’ symptoms while at LSU football practice last August to his emergency surgery. He participated in two football games before an MRI scan discovered the brain tumor.
Colorado's game vs. No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday kicks off at 10:15 p.m. ET.
The game, originally scheduled for Friday, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Of course, on the week of the craziest college football game slate ever, the pod is filled with its own craziness. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde preview key matchups for the week, pitching the most intriguing games to know. All while this is happening, Dellenger is forced to evade the the staff of the hotel that is hosting the SEC and Big Ten's mega important meeting. They additionally predict what will happen in Ohio State vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. Kansas State.
After a disappointing season, the Atlanta Braves are replacing their longtime hitting coaches.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Mets advancing to the NLCS, the Tigers and Yankees being one win away from an ALCS showdown and recap where we are in the Dodgers-Padres series.
Green is one of four players in NBA history to win titles with three different teams.