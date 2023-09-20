Brazil museum displays work that fuses art and tech

STORY: Named Nova Bienal Rio, or New Rio Biennial, it contained works such as a machine that shapes social relationships and robots with tentacles that react to human movements.

Housed in the Museum of Tomorrow, New Rio Biennial aims to engage the public with unique experiences such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence works, machine learning, animations, game art, and videos.

The event will run to October 29, and contains a program celebrating the diversity and innovation of art and technology.