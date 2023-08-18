Brazil fossil may shed light on dinosaurs' origins

STORY: A new fossil found in Brazil might reveal more about the origin of dinosaurs

This image may be a glimpse of a precursor to dinosaurs and pterosaurs

The prehistoric reptile has been named 'Venetoraptor'

Experts believe it was 3.2 feet long and lived 230 million years ago

[Rodrigo Temp Muller, Palaeontologist]

“The point is that we know very little about the Lagerpetids, this animal with this discovery also allows us for the first time to have an idea of what these animals looked like. For the first time, we know what the faces of these creatures looked like.”

Lagerpetid means 'rabbit reptile'

Muller found this fossil in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul

“By gathering all of this new information on this animal’s anatomy, for the first time, we can see the precursors of the pterosaurs in a very clear way. That by itself is a very important discovery."