Brazil firefighters tackle Juquery state park fire

According to local authorities, dry weather and high temperatures helped the fire spread.

Firefighters received 2,360 calls for fires in the area over the weekend.

Fire authorities said there are three active fires and more than 1,200 hectares have already been burned.

They said they suspect the fire actually started after a hot air balloon crashed into the park.

Fire fighters have explained it is a complex job to put out the flames as tanker trucks are unable to access some areas.

A military police helicopter has also been employed to battle the blazes.