Brazil couple don astronaut suits amid pandemic

Spacewalking on the beach

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tercio Galdino and Aliceia Lima

Scroll to continue with content Ad

who are both in their 60s

have gone to great lengths

to protect themselves

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) BRAZILIAN "ASTRONAUT," ALICEIA LIMA, SAYING:

"We started to think that because of our age, and since we're at risk, we were going to be confined inside our home, but we came up with this workaround. This was our way."

Tercio purchased the suits

and made the helmets himself

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) BRAZILIAN "ASTRONAUT," TERCIO GALDINO, SAYING:

"I talked with my wife and I asked her if she was up for going with me on an adventure in the streets. She was a little indecisive, but she said OK. So, I made her a helmet with the same process. When everything was ready and the day arrived, I said we're going to dive into the streets."