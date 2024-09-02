Brayan Rocchio's diving play
Brayan Rocchio makes an impressive diving stop and throws in time for the first out of the bottom of the 5th inning
The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement saying they are working to take down satirical bus station ads that make it appear as if the team is endorsing a political candidate.
Since 2001, the two have won 22 of the 24 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contests
Briscoe had an epic drive to hold off Kyle Busch.
Emma Navarro has now beaten Coco Gauff two straight times after her victory at Wimbledon earlier this summer.
Plenty of teams picked up easy W's over inferior competition on college football's opening weekend. It doesn't mean they belong in our Top 10.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
The Gators were no match for the Hurricanes.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Labor Day weekend means college football has officially arrived.
Sherrone Moore will reportedly make his debut as Michigan's full-time head coach without a contract.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
This is one of the wildest interceptions you'll see all season.
The score was 70-0 at halftime.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
