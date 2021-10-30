Braves win Game 3 | FastCast

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Thirty years after Jack Morris and John Smoltz shared the mound deep into the night at Game 7 of the World Series, such a showdown between aces seems unimaginable at this year's Fall Classic. For starters, a lot has changed since Morris went 10 innings to come away with that 1-0 Series-clinching win. Getting 27 outs is now a full a team effort, and being the first guy on the mound hardly means what it used to. Entering Saturday night's World Series Game 4, the relievers for the Ho