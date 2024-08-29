Braves vs. Twins Highlights

- Advertisement
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
The Giants first-rounder received permission from Flaherty's family.
The Bengals might want to get out their checkbook to get Ja'Marr Chase back in the fold.
Wilson, like Fields, was acquired by the Steelers during the offseason.
Dalton Del Don has 10 surprise candidates to score a Week 1 TD to help you earn bonus entries in our $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.
Fandom as a whole is rapidly changing across the sports landscape, but nowhere is that more apparent than in college football.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.