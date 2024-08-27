Braves vs. Twins Highlights
Max Fried and the Braves take on Bailey Ober and the Twins on Aug. 26, 2024
Dillon crashed both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've waited years for a bigger and better College Football Playoff system, and now the moment is here. Who will be hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done? Our experts make their predictions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
For the first time in franchise history, the White Sox have lost at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature allows fantasy football managers to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment.
A former Colorado assistant football coach reportedly attempted to raise NIL funding from Saudi Arabia. The efforts were made on his own without the athletic department's endorsement.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.
The 2024 college football season is here. Sort of.
As their 2024 season begins in Dublin against Georgia Tech, the Seminoles are trying their best to put the crushing disappointment of being left out of last year's playoff behind them.
Nebraska fans won't have to wait long to see Dylan Raiola in action.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.
Team USA will include 141 returning Paralympians, including swimmer Jessica Long, sprinter Hunter Woodhall and multi-sport Paralympian Oksana Masters.