Braves vs. Royals Recap

Associated Press

Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second straight 6-under 65 on Friday — and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage. Walker had his third straight round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week — his second career major championship and his fourth PGA Tour win this season — recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under.