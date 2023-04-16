Braves vs. Royals Highlights

Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter. Michael P. Chisena, who lives in Nassau County in New York, attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” on July 14, 2017
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
UFC boss Dana White believes Arnold Allen had a better chance to beat Max Holloway if his corner conveyed "a sense of urgency earlier."
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
The Lakers enter their playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies confident and on a roll. LeBron James says, "Don't change much from what we've done."
Aware of the likelihood of once again facing Canada in the gold medal game of the women’s world hockey championships, United States captain Hilary Knight was quick to take the pressure off her team by suggesting the Americans shouldn't be favored. “I feel like we’re the underdogs, so we definitely have a chip to our game,” Knight said after scoring twice in a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic in the first of two tournament semifinals on Saturday. Not so fast, Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin said after Sarah Fillier scored three times in a 5-1 semifinal win over Switzerland to ensure the cross-border rivals would meet on Sunday for the 21st time in 22 world tournaments.
Dana White has confirmed Jon Jones' teases of his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic taking place in New York.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 NHL draft lottery. Here are the odds to land the top pick.
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an umpire checked Domingo Germán extensively following three perfect innings Saturday and allowed the New York Yankees pitcher to remain in the game. Germán was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field during the top of the fourth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between the end of the
The volunteer was bleeding from the head after the impact, but luckily a physician from Indiana was just feet away.
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus' heel caught the attention of the NBA replay center with the Miami Heat facing elimination — again. Strus had a corner 3-pointer taken off the scoreboard following a review by league officials Friday night in Miami's win-or-else game against the Chicago Bulls, after it was determined that the back of his foot touched the sideline before he took the shot. It was eerily reminiscent of a play where Strus made a corner 3 in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference finals again
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Months after the tires became available, conditions at Martinsville Speedway were right for the Truck Series to use NASCAR's first-ever intermediate wet weather tire for an oval in competition.