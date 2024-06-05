Braves vs. Red Sox Highlights
Max Fried and the Braves defeat Kutter Crawford and the Red Sox, 8-3
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
Perez was set to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly set to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Novak Djokovic's latest win at the French Open didn't finish until 3:07 a.m. local time in the latest example of a long-running match in the sport.
Mike Cowan, who worked with Jim Furyk for 25 years, slipped in the third fairway on Sunday during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Dustin Poirier was gunning for an upset. Islam Makhachev snuffed it out.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
Korda shot a 10-over 80 in the first round. Her seventh victory of the season likely won't happen at the Women's U.S. Open.
Seven coaches have been hit with the dreaded tag since the 2018 season and the idea of coaches getting canned after one season is not as rare as it used to be.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.