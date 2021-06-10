Braves vs. Phillies Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Segura, Phillies rally and walk off in 10 innings
Segura, Phillies rally and walk off in 10 innings
It appears that the relationship between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has reached the point of no return.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy.
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.
The Blue Jackets promoted Brad Larsen on Thursday to fill the head coaching vacancy left after Columbus parted ways with John Tortorella.
After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.
Woods' absence at Torrey Pines will be stark.
Krejcikova and Sakkari played with passion and drive for three hours and 18 minutes.
The proposed playoff would feature the top six conference champions and six at-large teams.
A Russian official even called for Ukraine's ban from the tournament after the country's jersey was unveiled.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Carlos Balderas, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who was regarded as one of the hot prospects at the Rio de Janeiro Games, has signed a multi-fight deal with Top Rank.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tevin Coleman knows his dismal statistics from last season are hardly awe-inspiring. But the New York Jets running back is feeling healthy again and confident as ever, even if some might wonder if he can be a consistently productive playmaker at this stage of his career. "Oh, yeah, I feel like I’ve got a lot left — a lot left in my tank," Coleman said Thursday. “I’m a fast guy, I’m a strong guy, I'm big. So I've definitely got a lot in my tank to prove myself.” The 28-y
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mookie Betts hit his 25th leadoff home run and added a spectacular catch and throw for a double play to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Thursday. Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. He saved a run in the the second by making a running grab on a sinking line drive by Ka’ai Tom then doing a 360-degree turn before firing a one-hop strike
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Darius Slayton isn't overly concerned the New York Giants took wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the NFL draft and signed receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross as free agents. The third-year wide receiver had 50 catches for a team-high 751 yards last season and three touchdowns. The catches were two more than his rookie season and his 740 yards again led the team. The element that slipped was for the fifth-round draft pick from Auburn was his touchd
The Bulls announced on Thursday that White required surgery for a shoulder injury suffered during "basketball activities."
One of the best parts of college football is the raucous campus stadium environment. So why only host first-round games there before going to sanitized neutral-site locations?
Matt Harmon welcomes Anthony Amico onto the podcast to discuss dynasty league strategy and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Giselle Juarez pitched two complete games in 24 hours.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske on Thursday with the team struggling to score runs during a brutal stretch in which it has lost 30 of 35 games. The Diamondbacks named co-hitting coaches to replace them. Rick Short was promoted from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman was Arizona's run production coordinator. Arizona has a majors-worst 20-43 record. The D-backs have lost a franchise record 19 straight road games. Their ve
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Even amid a slow start, Dave Roberts didn't need a reminder of all the things Mookie Betts can do to help the Los Angeles Dodgers win games. Betts provided one anyway. The star right fielder hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and added a spectacular catch and throw double play as the Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Thursday. The Los Angeles manager predicted last weekend Betts was on the verge of a breakout. Betts certainly looked comfortable in t